Bihar: Woman, daughter found dead with throats slit, police suspect killing with ‘sharp weapon’

Crime news: A woman and her five-year-old daughter were found dead with their throats slit in Bihar’s Buxar district, police said on Saturday (November 18). The bodies of both victims were found at their residence in the Ballapur village, Buxar Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said, adding that it appeared that they were “killed with a sharp weapon”. The deceased were identified as Anita Devi (29) and her daughter Soni Kumari.

"Investigators have recovered certain objects from the spot, which have been sent for forensic examination. The exact cause is not known. A case has been registered and further investigation is on," the SP said.

Incident occurred in husband’s absence

The police said that the incident took place when Anita’s husband, Babloo Yadav was not present at the residence as he had gone to Ara in Bhojpur.

“Anita Devi’s father-in-law, Lala Yadav, told police that his other sons found them dead inside their room..and they immediately informed the police. We have recorded the statement of Yadav," Kumar added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Another similar incident in Bihar

Earlier this year in August, a 35-year-old woman and her two children, aged 6 and 10, were found dead with their throats slit in the Katihar district. The police arrested the husband of the deceased woman for his suspected role in the crime. The incident took place in their residence in Belaun village at night, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Sadab Zarin Khatoon (35), wife of Feroz Alam, and their two children Faizan Feroz (6) and Paya Feroz (10).

