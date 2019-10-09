8-month-old baby, sleeping next to mother, kidnapped in UP | Watch video

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB 8-month-old baby, sleeping next to mother, kidnapped in UP

A woman and a man kidnapped an eight-month-old baby, who was sleeping next to his mother, at a bus stand in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

The whole incident was caught on the CCTV camera in which it can be seen that a woman and a man are kidnapping the baby. It took place on Monday and the police have registered a case.

#WATCH Moradabad: A woman & a man steal an 8-month-old baby who was sleeping next to her mother at a Roadways Bus stand in Galshaheed area on October 7. pic.twitter.com/gsVVsvCWgx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2019

"A case has been registered, we went through the CCTV footage, and their identities have been established. A search is on for the accused. The two accused people first tried to interact with the victim, Rani on the pretext of friendship, later they kidnapped her baby from the Roadways Bus stand here, on the pretext of feeding the infant. The woman tried to find the accused and her baby, but she couldn't find them anywhere and immediately informed the police," News agency ANI quoted senior police officer Ankit Mittal as saying.

The mother said that a young man and a woman approached her and started interacting with her. Later, the accused took Rani into confidence and provided her with a blanket and medicines for her child.

"They brought me to the bus stand after interacting with me. At night the accused man lied down on the bench at the bus stand and the woman lay near the bench. I also slept there and at around 12:00 am, they kidnapped my child while I was asleep. When I did not find my son and the accused persons, I immediately informed Galshaheed Police Station about the incident," said Rani.

(WIth ANI inputs)

