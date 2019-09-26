Tripura: 32-year-old woman kidnapped by auto driver, gangraped by 9 men in Agartala

Tripura Horror! 32-year-old woman kidnapped by auto driver, gangraped by 9 men in Agartala

In a shameful incident, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped by an autorickshaw driver and eight others and dumped on road in Tripura's capital Agartala. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the woman was on her way back home from the hospital.

She was abducted by an autorickshaw driver and gang-raped by him and eight others before being dumped on a road around 11.30 pm near the local government circuit house

The woman was found by passersby in a near-unconscious state in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The police arrested six of the accused on Thursday and launched a manhunt to nab the others.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Arindam Nath (southern range) said six men have been arrested after a massive protest on the streets in Agartala. All the six have been charged with rape and criminal conspiracy, he added.

However, the family members of the victim said the autorickshaw driver was known to her.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who holds the home portfolio wants immediate action.

"The victim was first kidnapped by an auto-rickshaw driver. She was taken to towards the Agartala airport and gang-raped before being dumped near the Circuit House, on the outskirts here," a police official said.

The victim was admitted to the Tripura Medical College and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in critical condition.

“The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. She is now stable,” the police said.

A host of leaders from across political lines, including opposition leader Manik Sarkar, BJP leader Pratima Bhowmik, Congress leader Subal Bhowmik, human rights activist Purosottam Roy Barman have visited the victim at the hospital.

"I never had come across such horrific crime Ain the capital city of Tripura," Panchali Bhattacharjee, wife of former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who is supervising the treatment of the victim said.

