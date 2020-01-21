20-yr-old Noida girl thrown from car on Yamuna Expressway died of multiple fractures

Representational Image

A 20-year-old Noida girl who was thrown from a car on Yamuna Expressway died of multiple fractures, post-mortem report revealed on Tuesday. The report said the girl also suffered a shock due to the injury after the accident. On the other hand, her family has alleged that she was raped and assaulted by two men. However, a report of medical diagnostics involving the vaginal swab of the deceased which will confirm is she was raped or not is yet to be out.

According to DCP (I) Sankalp Sharma, the autopsy has re-confirmed the observations of a femur bone fracture of the private hospital in Jewar where she was first treated before being referred to Delhi.

"The report stated that she died as a result of shock due to injury to kidney and multiple fractures produced by blunt force impact, which generally happens in cases of road accident," he added.

"So far there is no evidence of rape. However, the vaginal swab of the deceased has been taken for observation and we would get its report in about a week,” Sharma said.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi on Sunday where she was brought on Friday night after getting preliminary medication at a private hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar area.

The woman, who worked in a private firm in Sector 68 here, had gone to Mathura along with a co-worker (20) and her brother (22) and another mutual friend (21). She met with an accident on Friday evening while returning.

The incident had taken place on the Yamuna Expressway at the 66th milestone while returning from Mathura, police said.

On Saturday, police received a complaint from the girl's family who alleged that she was raped and assaulted by the two men who accompanied her on the trip. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and under relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act at the Sector 49 police station.

DCP Sharma said there have been no arrests so far and the probe is being transferred to Mathura district, where the incident had taken place.