Image Source : 18-year-old raped by autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad

Less than a month later gangrape and murder of Telangana veterinarian in Hyderabad's Shamshabad, another incident of rape case has been reported from about 20 km away from the area. An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver under Chandrayangutta Police Station limit of Hyderabad.

On December 8, the girl along with her 10-year-old sibling had reportedly lost their way back home. An autorickshaw driver offered them help and assured them to leave them home.

Later, he took the two to a lodge in the Nampally area where he raped the girl. The victim's sister was asleep when the accused raped the girl.

The next morning, the autorickshaw driver dropped the two near Falaknuma railway station. The victim later narrated her ordeal to her family.

Her family had also lodged a missing complaint. The police has booked case under relevant sections.

ALSO READ | 5-year-old girl raped by teenager in MP, accused detained

ALSO READ | Neighbour rapes 13-yr-old girl, threatens with dire consequences on matter disclosure