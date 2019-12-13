5-year-old girl raped by teenager in MP, accused detained

Image Source : PTI Five-year-old girl raped by teenager in MP, accused detained

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beaten up by a teenage boy in the district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday, after which the 15-year-old boy was detained by the police, an official said. "The boy lured the girl with a chocolate when she was alone at home. After she stepped out with him, the accused took her to nearby bushes, where he sexually assaulted her," inspector of Gorabazar police station, Dileep Shrivastava, said.

As the girl started screaming, the boy thrashed her in a bid to silence her and later fled from the spot, he added.

On hearing her screams, local residents came to the spot and rescued the girl. They took the minor to her residence, the inspector said.

"However, there was nobody at home as her parents had gone out for work. On her parents' return, the girl was taken to a government hospital for a medical examination," Shrivastava said.

The girl has suffered injuries near one of her eyes, he added.

"We have detained the boy and booked him under IPC sections and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the officer said.

Also Read: Woman raped following triple talaq; husband, tantrik held

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Neighbour rapes 13-yr-old girl, threatens with dire consequences on matter disclosure