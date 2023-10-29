India TV Chunav Manch: BJP state president Arun Sao predicts 'double engine' government in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP state president Arun Sao in India TV Chunav Manch.

During a discussion on India TV's Chunav Manch, Arun Sao, the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), declared that the people of the state were dissatisfied with the administration of Bhupesh Baghel and the Congress government. He alleged that over the last five years, all they had done was engage in corruption and scams. Sao further pointed out that farmers, burdened by their policies and debt, had resorted to taking their own lives. However, the BJP leader expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a resounding victory in the upcoming elections on December 3 and form a robust government.

He emphasised that the conditions on the ground are so dire that bail will be denied to many of their candidates. He asserted that even their self-respect would not be spared, but if they felt they were making a comeback, they should continue dreaming.

Furthermore, Arun Sao stated that the BJP had assembled a formidable team for the elections and expressed his belief that the lotus symbol, representing the BJP, would bloom during the polling. He concluded by saying that the state had suffered under the Congress government's rule for the past five years.

Arun Sao accused the Baghel government of failing the state's future, suggesting that under the guise of development, they had looted the state treasury. He criticised the government for deceiving the youth, farmers, and women, stressing that they had swindled the public. Sao emphasised that the promises made five years ago were being reiterated by the Congress leaders.

Regarding corruption and scams, Sao assured the public that the perpetrators would be held accountable for their wrongdoings. He specifically mentioned the Public Service Commission (PSC) scam and accused Congress of listing the names of their own leaders, favored officers' children, and those who paid bribes in connection to the scandal. Sao promised that if the BJP came to power, no corrupt individuals would escape punishment, as they would all be imprisoned and face the consequences of their actions.

