Kejriwal's big boost for Delhi's night life: THESE 155 shops will open 24 hours

After promising to make Delhi the city of lakes, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is now visioning giving the national capital nightlife. If things go as planned at least 155 shops and commercial establishments would be open round the clock in turn encouraging night trading activities in Delhi. The CM had earlier said the capital city will soon be known as the city of lakes as his government aims to rejuvenate several water bodies.

The AAP convenor has given approval to keep 155 shops and commercial establishments open around the clock. The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that after getting the Chief Minister's approval, the file has been sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for final decision.

Employment Opportunities

The Union Territory government said that by keeping these establishments open during the day as well as at night, the residents of Delhi would have access to essential services and goods at all times. Establishments kept under this exemption have been given relief from sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. These sections contain provisions relating to the hiring of staff for night shifts and the opening and closing of shops.

Till now 269 are allowed

According to the statement, earlier from 1954 to 2022 only 269 establishments were given concessions in these sections. The Delhi government has now digitised the application process for this to free it from 'inspector raj'.

