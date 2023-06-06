Tuesday, June 06, 2023
     
  4. With 380 water bodies in making, Delhi will soon be called the city of lakes: Arvind Kejriwal

With 380 water bodies in making, Delhi will soon be called the city of lakes: Arvind Kejriwal

On World Environment Day, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj shared a photo of the newly constructed Timarpur lake on Twitter, giving a glimpse of AAP government's vision.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2023 13:41 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lakes in Delhi: Cities like Udaipur and Bhopal are known as cities of lakes and now Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is aiming to add Delhi to the coveted list. CM Kejriwal shared a tweet by his cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj on the occasion of World Environment Day on Monday and said the capital city will soon be known as the city of lakes as his government aims to rejuvenate several water bodies. 

"Look at this beautiful lake and beautiful surroundings at Timarpur. Several such lakes are being developed across Delhi. Delhi is becoming a city of lakes," CM Kejriwal said.

On the occasion of Environment Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the pace of development has not slowed down in the national capital in the last eight years, but the pollution level has definitely come down. He said that pollution also occurs due to cutting of trees for development, road construction, dust blowing and other reasons. In Delhi also the construction of schools, hospitals and flyovers is increasing rapidly but the pollution level is now decreasing. 

The project to rejuvenate the lake, spanning 40 acres, in northeast Delhi also aims to establish an ecological system in the area and cost-effectively recharge the groundwater levels, alleviating the water woes of the local populace, officials said.

The CM said that at present the government is constructing/redeveloping 380 lakes in Delhi. In the coming time, their number will be increased to 600. In the first phase, 250 water bodies and 15 lakes have been identified.

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj reviewed the progress of the project during an inspection of Timarpur lake on the occasion of World Environment Day on Monday and planted saplings in the area. Bharadwaj also tweeted pictures of the lake which were shared by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the microblogging site.

