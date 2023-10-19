Go First extends flight cancellation till November 30 due to 'operational reasons'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Go First extends flight cancellation

Cash-strapped Go First airline extended its daily flights till November 30 due to "operational reasons". In an official release, the airline also apologised for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," the airline stated. "As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," it added.

Go First filed for voluntary bankruptcy

Earlier on May 2, Go First cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt and Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations -- leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has conditionally allowed the grounded airline Go First to resume its operations. It had said Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the regulator.

The regulator had allowed the operation of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights. The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22. There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where it had a footprint.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: GoFirst flights grounded for almost 2 months after it filed 'insolvency'

Latest Business News