TCS leads as India's most valuable brand in market valuation | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 32,071. 59 crore to Rs 11,77,226.60 crore.

Highlights TCS is the most valuable Indian brand in 2022, according to a new report

Market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 32,071.59 crore to Rs 11,77,226.60 crore

Reliance continues to remain most valued firm by market capitalisation, followed by TCS

According to the Kantar BrandZ India rankings, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the leading provider of IT services in India, is the most valuable Indian brand in 2022. The TCS brand was ranked first in the Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands 2022 survey, which was published recently by Kantar, the world's largest provider of marketing data and analytics. The new report valued the top IT service provider brand as worth $45,519 million, putting the software giant at the top.

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 1,33,746.87 crore last week amid a firm trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries and Infosys leading the pack of gainers. Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 989.81 points or 1.68 per cent.

Image Source : INDIA TVTCS, Reliance lead gainers.

Also Read | TCS share price: Stock turns ex-dividend today, Check TCS dividend payment date

From the laggards, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,618.37 crore to Rs 6,08,074.22 crore. HDFC's valuation fell by Rs 2,551.25 crore to Rs 4,41,501.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 432.88 crore to Rs 4,34,913.12 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm in the ranking of top 10 firms by market capitalisation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Adani Transmission and Bajaj Finance.

Also Read | Bharti Airtel, TCS partner for 5G-based remote robotic operations

Latest Business News