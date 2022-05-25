TCS share price: Stock turns ex-dividend today, Check TCS dividend payment date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) TCS to pay dividend of Rs 22 per equity share

TCS Dividend, TCS Dividend Record Date 2022: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced to pay Rs 22 as a dividend per equity share of Re 1 each. According to an exchange filing by the IT giant, the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for dividend would be May 26.

Accordingly, TCS shares turned ex-dividend on May 25. TCS said that the dividend amount of Rs 22 would be credited to the bank account of its shareholders by June 13.

TCS share price has seen a sharp decline in the last few sessions as IT stocks have been under pressure largely on account of supply-side pressures due to weak global cues.

Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest IT services company, had in April posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,926 crore for the fourth quarter of the FY 2021-22, an increase of 7 per cent from Rs 9,246 crore a year ago.

TCS also crossed the Rs 50,000-crore revenue mark for the first time after recording 7.4 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit.

TCS, the market heavyweight stock, on Wednesday opened at Rs 3,292.85 apiece on the NSE. At 9:40 AM, it was trading at Rs 3,224. On the BSE, TCS share was trading at Rs 3,224 apiece.

