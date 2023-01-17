CEOs at the World Economic Forum are talking about ChatGPT-style AI

Follow us on Image Source : AP The World Economic Forum (WEF) will take place in January 16–20, 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.

WEF Davos: This week's World Economic Forum gathering at Davos would likely discuss generative artificial intelligence in addition to attracting venture capital to Silicon Valley. Generative artificial intelligence can create nearly any material that a person may imagine and write into a text field. ChatGPT, a chatbot that the startup OpenAI released in November, defines the category.

The technology functions by learning from massive quantities of data how to respond to any user demand in a human-like manner, providing details similar to what a search engine would or writing similar to an aspiring author.

ALSO READ: WEF Davos 2023: Dates, agenda, importance - all you need to know

Participants at the conference who have a significant stake in the advancement of technology include Satya Nadella, the chief executive of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.O), who will be speaking at Davos on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Later on Tuesday, the political world will have a chance to comment on the fad. A Sony Group Corp (6758.T) executive and French politician Jean-Nol Barrot are going to participate in a panel discussion about the effects of technology.

Cloudflare Inc (NET.N) CEO Matthew Prince, a company that protects websites from cyberattacks and provides other cloud services,believes that generative AI is capable of replacing a junior programmer or a "very strong thought partner."

According to Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N), an organisation that provides software to assist governments track the movements of armies or businesses examine their supply chains, among other things, such AI could have military implications. "The idea that an autonomous object could deliver results is fairly obviously helpful for war," said Karp in Davos.

According to Karp, the nation with the quickest AI development would "determine the law of the land," and it is important to consider how technology will affect any war with China.

Businesses like CarMax Inc (KMX.N) have already utilised the technology from Microsoft and OpenAI, for example, to produce thousands of summaries of customer reviews when promoting used cars. Additionally, proposed venture capital investment has gone beyond what some firms are willing to accept.

FAQS:

1. What and how does GPT Format work?

GPT, which stands for GUID Partition Table, is a more recent standard that is gradually taking the place of MBR. GPT partition tables carry information about how all the partitions are arranged and how to boot the OS across the entire drive.

2. The World Economic Forum is funded by whom?

The foundation is supported by over 1,000 member companies, most of which are multinational corporations with annual revenues exceeding $5 billion (varying by industry and region).

Latest Business News