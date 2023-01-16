Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH WEF Davos 2023: Dates, agenda, importance - all you need to know

WEF Davos 2023: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced that its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, will take place from January 16 to 20, 2023, with the theme “Cooperation for Sustainable Growth and Shared Prosperity”. The WEF is a platform for global leaders to collaborate and discuss solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues.

The event will be hosted by the World Economic Forum in cooperation with the Swiss government and the Canton of Graubünden. This year’s event promises to be particularly noteworthy, as the theme addresses the need for collaboration to address global challenges such as the climate crisis, economic inequality, and digital transformation.

Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to explore the latest in technological and economic developments, as well as the latest trends in global government and international business. The event will also host a variety of panel discussions and keynote speakers.

Leaders from India will be present in large numbers. The meeting is expected to be attended by Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, and RK Singh, as well as Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, BS Bommai, and Yogi Adityanath.

The WEF’s annual Global Risks Report, based on a survey by the Forum, showed the threat of recession, the cost-of-living crisis, and mounting economic insecurity as being among the top global risks in 2023.

The event will also include a conversation with Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla at Davos, as well as a number of cultural events and performances. George Soros, billionaire and founder of Soros Fund Management, will be among the many high-profile attendees at the event.

The event will be broadcast live on the WEF’s website, as well as on a number of other media outlets. Those wishing to attend the event in person can register on the WEF’s website.

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos is an important platform for global leaders to come together and discuss solutions to the world’s most pressing issues. This year’s event promises to be particularly noteworthy, as it focuses on the need for collaboration to address global challenges. For those wishing to find out more about the event and how to follow it live, the World Economic Forum’s website is the best resource.

