Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE, Link Intime, listing, refund details

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has received tremendous response from retail individual investors (RIIs). The company's initial public offer (IPO) aggregating up to Rs 500 crore comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 275 crore. Tatva Chintan IPO share price band was fixed at Rs 1,073-1,083 per share. The chemical firm's IPO had opened on July 16, 2021 and concluded on July 20, 2021.

Notably, half of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. The allotment is expected to get completed by 26-27 July tentatively.

The Vadodara-based firm is a specialty chemical manufacturing company. The company exports most of its products to over 25 countries, including the US, China, Germany, Japan, South Africa, and the UK. The subscription has been done and post-issue modification period has expired. Investors are eager to know the listing and allotment status.

Tatva Chintan IPO: Grey Market Premium

The Tatva Chintan IPO GMP has been continuously rising even after the bidding for the public issue is over. As per Livemint reports, the market observers stated that the Tatva Chintan IPO GMP today is ₹1060, ₹45 up from yesterday's share price of Tatva Chintan Pharma shares in the grey market, report Livemint. Market observers told Livemint that such a rise in the Tatva Chintan IPO grey market premium suggests a strong listing of the public issue.

Investors can check the allotment status on both BSE and Link Intime. Here are the simple steps that need to be followed:

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd IPO Allotment Check on BSE

Step 1: Visit the link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx on BSE official website.

Step 2: In the dropdown menu select 'Equity' for issue type

Step 3: Now, enter Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO in the issue name

Step 4: Here, you will be asked to verify the application number & PAN number

Step 5: Hit the search button and you are good to go. You can see your IPO allotment on the screen

Steps to check Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd Allotment on Link Intime:

Step 1: Visit Link Intime India Private Limited IPO allotment link: ris.Linkintime.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Again, select IPO Name- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd '

Step 3: Here, fill in details such as PAN number, application number or DP ID

Step 4: Now, click on 'Search' Button. You can now see your IPO Allotment on the screen.

Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO: How to check refund status if missed allotment

For those investors who are not allotted the shares, initiation of refunds will likely begin on 28 July as per Edelweiss while Zerodha puts it on 27 July.

