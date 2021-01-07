Image Source : INDIA TV Nippon Paint partners with Seekho India to train over 5000 youth as its “Virtual Sales Warrior”

India’s leading Paint company, Nippon Paints is collaborating with Seekho India-a startup for an online Skill development and training arrangement to empower the youth of India and Collaborate for “Virtual Sales Warrior.”

“Virtual Sales Warrior” is an initiative by Nippon paint that trains tyouth to become a professional, certified sales executives and become a revenue generating partner for the country. In this course, Seekho India aims to provide training to 5000 youth to become a certified sales professional and become a part of Nippon paint’s Self rewarding Program.

ALSO READ: Seekho India: How this skill training portal is helping people learn differently

Sharad Malhotra, President (Automotive Refinishes and Wood coating), Nippon Paint India said, “We provide growth and incubation platform to multiple Startups and with virtual Warrior Program Seekho India will reach out to talented youth and empower them with suitable skills to become self-reliant”.

The course will not only provide training to the candidate to become effective Sales professional, but the Seekho’s strategic partnership with Nippon Paint will provide them a recognition and an opportunity for one year to join incentive-based association with the company. The aim is to mobilize people from different walks of life and age bracket to become self-reliant.

Image Source : INDIA TV Nippon Paint partners with Seekho India to train over 5000 youth as its “Virtual Sales Warrior”

“Seekho India aims to create entrepreneurs in the country, our focus is not the Major cities but the real India that lives in the 2nd Tier and beyond- we believe that an additional income of even 2000 Rupees per month in a family makes the difference between hope and despair” says Uma Menon the founder of Seekho India.

In the view of Skill India and Startup India – Nippon paint supports and incubates start-ups Like Seekho India (skill-tech start-up) that focuses on training and certifying students with a willingness to create self-reliance and entrepreneurship spirit.

Latest Business News