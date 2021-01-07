Seekho India: How this skill training portal is helping people learn differently

Image Source : SEEKHO INDIA WEBSITE Seekho India looks forward to an India where every Indian has a Skill.

Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for 'Skill India' a step further, 'Seekho India' has recently launched country's first of its kind Skill Training Portal. The USP of this portal is that it allows you to learn a skill 'at your convenience'.

Unique synergy between online and LIVE

Seekho India is a unique synergy between online and live… where we are working in an ecosystem that has 5 days a week the course delivered to a student online and once a week, a physical classroom is organized where the student can refresh live all that he has learned online. Seekho India is an endeavor to reach out to the maximum number of people and skill them with the help of the best quality of trainers.

Seekho India looks forward to an India where every Indian has a skill and every hungry hand becomes an able hand, the company said.

What Seekho India pledges for

Industry Driven Training

Best Brands Teaching You

Much More Than Jobs

Unlimited Options in Limitless Digital Training

How can one train with Seekho India?

One can start with choosing a skill

One can choose from a variety of skills to suit their requirement.

Watch short digital lessons, delivered every day.

Attend Classes/Webinars every week.

Get Assessed & Certified by Completing an assessment

Latest India News