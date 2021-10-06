LPG price hike: Domestic cooking gas costlier by Rs 15, nears Rs 1,000 in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI LPG price hike: Domestic cooking gas cylinder price rises by Rs 15; revised rate effective from today

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices. Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said. Cooking gas will now cost Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi as well as in Mumbai.

The state-run oil companies – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation – announced that these prices will take effect from October 6.

In 2021 so far, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 205.50. The last time the LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 was on September 1.

LPG Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals (Source: Goodsreturns)

CITY OCT 2021 New Delhi ₹ 884.50 Kolkata ₹ 911.00 Mumbai ₹ 884.50 Chennai ₹ 900.50 Gurgaon ₹ 893.50 Noida ₹ 882.50 Bangalore ₹ 887.50 Bhubaneswar ₹ 911.00 Chandigarh ₹ 894.00 Hyderabad ₹ 937.00 Jaipur ₹ 888.50 Lucknow ₹ 922.50 Patna ₹ 983.00 Trivandrum ₹ 894.00 Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre. Petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 91.42 a litre.

Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to USD 82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to USD 78.87 a barrel. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) also increased domestic PNG prices with effect from October 2.

