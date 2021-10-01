LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 43, to cost Rs 1,736 in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 43, to cost Rs 1736 in Delhi

Petroleum companies have hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43.5, taking the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder to Rs 1736.50 in Delhi. The new rates are effective from today. However, the rate of domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged.

Earlier, the commercial LPG cylinder price was Rs 1,693. The price of the commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75 on September 1.

According to the details available on the Indian Oil’s website, In Kolkata, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1,805.50. Earlier, the price was Rs 1770.50.

The state-run oil companies decide the price of LPG gas cylinders. The price is affected by international fuels rates.

Earlier, on September 1, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25. Following the hike, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was hiked to Rs 884.50 in Delhi.

