Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 291; silver tanks Rs 1,096

Image Source : PTI Gold declines Rs 291; silver tanks Rs 1,096

Gold prices fell by Rs 291 to Rs 44,059 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, reflecting fall in international prices of the precious metal and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,350 per 10 gram. Silver also tanked Rs 1,096 to Rs 65,958 per kg, from Rs 67,054 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee jumped 20 paise to trade at 72.71 against the US dollar in opening deals on Friday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,707 per ounce and USD 25.67 per ounce, respectively.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded lower on Friday with dollar recovery paring some of the weekly gains."

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest Business News