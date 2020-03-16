ED summons industrialist Subhash Chandra in Yes Bank probe

Industrialist Subhash Chandra has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering case. Chandra has been directed to appear before the probe agency on Wednesday.

According to reports, the agency has summoned all the top borrowers of the Yes bank from March 17 to March 21. The agency is looking into all the big borrowers of the bank and the stressed loans sanctioned during the tenure of Rana Kapoor.

Apart from Chandra, the probe agency has also summoned Wadhawanas of the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal on Tuesday. Others including Peter Kerkar of Cox & Kings, Sameer Gehlot of IndiaBulls and Avantha Realty promoter Gautam Thapar have been asked to appear on a later date.

