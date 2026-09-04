ESDS Software Solution IPO listing: Stock makes stellar debut, list at premium of 76% on NSE

Shares of ESDS Software Solution, an AI-enabled cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions provider, made a stellar debut on the bourses and listed at a premium of over 76 per cent today. The stock listed at Rs 757 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 76.46 per cent to the issue price of Rs 429. On the BSE, the stock began trading at Rs 746.30, up 73.96 per cent. Priority Jewels also made a positive debut, listing at a 15 per cent premium. The stock began trading at Rs 230 on the NSE, a 15 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 200. On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 225, a gain of 12.60 per cent over the IPO price.

Earlier, the ESDS Software Solution issue received 135.88 times the subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. According to data available on the NSE, the IPO received bids for 1,67,85,63,340 shares against 1,23,52,942 shares on offer. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 261.51 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors received 192.94 times subscription. The retail investor category was subscribed 39.64 times. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 216 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 91.50-crore IPO of Priority Jewels Ltd received 100.45 times subscription on the final day of bidding. The issue attracted bids for 32,16,91,275 shares against 32,02,500 shares on offer.

The non-institutional investor category garnered 166.49 times subscription. The retail quota was subscribed 106.76 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 39.87 times subscription.

ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP Today

Ahead of listing, the ESDS Software Solution IPO was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 244, implying a potential 56.88 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 429.

Priority Jewels IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Priority Jewels' unlisted shares were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 28 ahead of the listing. With an upper price band of Rs 200, the company's shares were expected to list around Rs 228, reflecting a grey market premium of 14 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)