Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, ends 362.57 points higher, Nifty at 23,897.70

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their losing streak and ended the session in the green amid positive global cues; however, gains remained capped as profit-taking weighed in at higher levels. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 362.57 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 76,515.43. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 76,883.14 and a low of 76,515.43, gyrating 367.71 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended with a gain of 24.25 points or 0.10 per cent and closed the session at 23,897.70. Similarly, the broader market ended the session in the green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 4.63 points or 0.02 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index jumped 44.66 points or 0.48 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma dropped 0.90 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Metal outperformed, gaining 1.07 per cent.

"The overall market tone was largely supported by the rise in global equities following dovish signals from key Federal Reserve officials, indicating a willingness to remain patient on interest-rate hikes, which boosted investor sentiment. However, elevated crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions continued to act as headwinds, while selective buying in heavyweight stocks helped limit the downside," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, Trent and Adani Ports were the major gainers, with Tata Steel gaining 2.91 per cent today. On the flip side, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Eternal Asian Paints, and TCS were among the laggards. Bharti Airtel shares fell 1.24 per cent today.

Today, shares of 20 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 10 closed in the red. Meanwhile, 23 of 50 Nifty 50 companies closed in the green, while the other 27 closed in the red. One stock remained unchanged.

Rupee trades stronger

Meanwhile, the rupee traded higher at 94.48, up 0.09 per cent, supported by fresh FCNR deposit inflows, which are improving dollar liquidity. Forex traders said the rupee is set to strengthen due to robust foreign capital inflows and active RBI intervention. However, rising crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions may cap these upside gains.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)