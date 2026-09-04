Vikrant Massey, the OG Bablu Pandit, praises Mirzapur The Movie; urges fans to watch it on the big screen

One of the most awaited films of 2026, Mirzapur: The Movie, has finally arrived in theatres. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film marks the theatrical debut of Prime Video’s hit series Mirzapur. It opened to a strong response from audiences on Day 1.

Amid the excitement, Vikrant Massey, who played the much-loved Bablu Pandit in the original Mirzapur series, also shared his thoughts on the film at a recent event. Read on to find out what he said.

Vikrant Massey praises Mirzapur: The Movie

A video from a recent event featuring Vikrant Massey's reaction to Mirzapur: The Movie has surfaced online. Notably, his character, Bablu Pandit, is now played by Jitendra Kumar in the film.

In the video, when asked whether his absence was felt in the movie, the 12th Fail actor replied, "Picture dekhiye jaake, bahut achhi picture hai (Go watch the film, it’s a very good film.)" Take a look below:

Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant Massey in Mirzapur The Movie

Vikrant Massey's Bablu Pandit was a key character in Mirzapur Season 1. However, the Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar has replaced him as Bablu in Mirzapur: The Movie. His look was revealed in the film’s teaser and trailer.

Mirzapur: The Movie opens strong at the box office

Mirzapur: The Movie is receiving a positive response on its opening day. The film has seen a strong turnout across theatres, with several morning shows reportedly going houseful. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 24.75 crore across 11,129 shows.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 36.28%, with 41.85% occupancy in the evening shows, followed by 41.15% in the afternoon and 25.85% in the morning. The film’s gross collection stands at Rs 29.70 crore.

The film brings back several familiar faces from the Mirzapur universe while taking the story to the big screen. With the franchise’s loyal fan base showing up for the theatrical release, all eyes are now on how the film performs at the box office over the opening weekend.

Mirzapur The Movie: Cast and crew details

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, the film stars Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Ravi Kishan, Harshita Gaur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik and Sonal Chauhan in key roles. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

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