Infra stock in focus as company's board approves share buyback worth Rs 169.29 crore, check details

Shares of real estate and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) company Man Infraconstruction are in focus after the firm announced that its board of directors approved a buyback of equity shares. The board approved the decision at a meeting held on September 1, 2026. According to the information shared with exchanges, the company will buy a maximum of 99 lakh equity shares with a maximum investment of Rs 169.29 crore.

Details of buyback

The transaction will be conducted in cash via the open market route through stock exchange mechanisms. Promoters, promoter group members, and persons in control of the company are excluded from participating in the buyback.

According to the information shared, the maximum buyback size accounts for 8.66 per cent and 7.99 per cent of the total paid-up share capital and free reserves based on standalone and consolidated financial statements.

Post this buyback, promoter and promoter group shareholding will increase from 62.52 per cent to 64.09 per cent. As a result, public shareholders' shareholding will decrease from 37.48 per cent to 35.91 per cent.

The board has constituted a dedicated buyback committee to oversee the process and manage operations related to the repurchase.

The EPC firm, which operates in verticals like ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects, and futuristic lifestyle houses, has previously returned capital to shareholders through dividends and bonus shares and has also carried out a stock split.

Share price today

The stock opened in the green at Rs 124.95, up from the previous close of Rs 122.48. It gained further to touch the intraday high of 126.30, representing a gain of Rs 3.82 or 3.11 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 124.10, up Rs 1.62, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 5,015.56 crore.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 1.67 per cent and is technically trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 179.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 77.75. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has returned 288.41 per cent over 10 years and 143.01 per cent over five years. However, it has corrected 13.58 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)