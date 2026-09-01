Lumino Industries IPO allotment: Here's how to check status online on NSE, BSE; latest GMP

The wait for investors in the initial public offering of Lumino Industries is almost over, as the basis of allotment for the Rs 700 crore public issue is expected to be finalised today, i.e. on September 1, 2026. During the three-day subscription period, the issue was subscribed 118.12 times on the final day of bidding on Monday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The IPO received bids for 7,46,59,52,130 shares against 6,32,05,127 shares on offer. The QIB category was subscribed 221.43 times, while the non-institutional investors segment garnered 176.42 times subscription. The retail portion was subscribed 38.50 times.

Lumino Industries IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Lumino Industries’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Lumino Industries IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Lumino Industries allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Lumino Industries IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

Your Lumino Industries IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Lumino Industries IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bigshare Services and go to the allotment status page or click this link: www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html.

Step 2: Select 'Lumino Industries IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details.

Step 4: Enter 'captcha' and click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Lumino Industries IPO application will appear on the screen.

Lumino Industries IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, the Lumino Industries IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 40 today, implying a potential 48.78 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 82. This means the shares are expected to list at around Rs 122.

Lumino Industries IPO Listing Date

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. The shares are expected to be listed on September 3, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)