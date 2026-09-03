3 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex jumps 154 points, Nifty near 24,000 as oil prices hold steady

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday amid strong global cues as relatively steady oil prices lift the market after a downbeat start to the week. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 154.6 points or 0.20 per cent to start the session at 76,724.95, the Nifty opened with a jump of 83.5 points to 23,997.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,570.35 and the Nifty 50 at 23,914.45. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 33.56 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index jumped 80.90 points or 0.88 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,237.87.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Axis Bank, SBIN and HDFC Bank were the gainers, with Adani Ports leading the pack by gaining 1.85 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers, with Tech Mahindra falling 0.87 per cent.



In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,913 stocks advancing against 425 stocks declining on the NSE. 96 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong start today as it opened with a gain of 146.5 points at 24,111.50, compared to the previous close of 23,965. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers on Wednesday and bought equities worth Rs 6,688.37 crore on September 1, 2026. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,812.98 crore.

"Global cues have also improved overnight. Wall Street rebounded after a three-session decline, supported by renewed buying in AI-related technology stocks, while Asian markets have opened on a steadier footing, with Japan's Nikkei trading broadly flat after an initially weaker start. With global equities stabilising and crude showing signs of consolidation, investor attention is now shifting towards Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to influence expectations for the Federal Reserve's next policy move after bond yields climbed to 18-month highs," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks rebounded after Wall Street benchmarks broke a three-day losing streak as big technology gains and a slight easing in long-dated Treasury yields provided relief.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)