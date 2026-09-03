3 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex jumps 154 points, Nifty near 24,000 as oil prices hold steady

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday amid strong global cues as relatively steady oil prices lift the market after a downbeat start to the week. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 154.6 points or 0.20 per cent to start the session at 76,724.95, the Nifty opened with a jump of 83.5 points to 23,997.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,570.35 and the Nifty 50 at 23,914.45. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 33.56 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index jumped 80.90 points or 0.88 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,237.87.
From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Axis Bank, SBIN and HDFC Bank were the gainers, with Adani Ports leading the pack by gaining 1.85 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers, with Tech Mahindra falling 0.87 per cent.
In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,913 stocks advancing against 425 stocks declining on the NSE. 96 stocks remained unchanged.
Asian Markets Today
Asian stocks rebounded after Wall Street benchmarks broke a three-day losing streak as big technology gains and a slight easing in long-dated Treasury yields provided relief.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)