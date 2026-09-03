Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP vs Rays of Belief IPO GMP: Check subscription status, listing date and other details

The subscription window of two initial public offerings (IPOs) - Deepa Jewellers Ltd and Rays of Belief Ltd - will close today, i.e. on September 3, 2026. According to the information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 460-crore IPO of Deepa Jewellers has so far been subscribed 5.24 times. It received bids for 9,70,24,956 shares against 1,85,20,085 shares on offer. The non-institutional category received 9.07 times subscription, while the retail quota garnered 6.23 times subscription. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 47 per cent. The issue was subscribed 3.61 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP today

The Rs 460-crore IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 168-177 per share. According to Investorgain, Deepa Jewellers' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 25. Considering the upper price band of Rs 177, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 202, reflecting a grey market premium of 14.12 per cent.

Deepa Jewellers IPO listing date

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on September 8, 2026.

Deepa Jewellers designs, processes and sells a wide range of jewellery, operating through an outsourced manufacturing model, supported by a network of 'karigars'.

Rays of Belief IPO subscription status

The initial share sale of Rays of Belief Ltd has so far received 8.04 times subscription on Thursday. The Rs 125-crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 2,52,30,032 shares against 31,37,810 shares on offer. The retail investor quota was subscribed 34.72 times, while the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 8.97 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2 per cent.

The IPO has a price band of Rs 227-239 per share.

Rays of Belief IPO GMP

According to Investorgain, the Rays of Belief IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 295 today, implying a potential 23.43 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 239.

Rays of Belief IPO listing date

According to the information shares, equity shares of Rays of Belief are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on or about September 8, 2026.



Rays of Belief is a for-profit social enterprise providing personalised intervention plans for children with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs).

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)