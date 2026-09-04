4 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 504 points, Nifty above 23,900, Bajaj Finserv top gainer

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, posted a strong recovery from the previous session's weakness and opened in the green on Friday amid strong global cues and firm buying in IT stocks. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 504.16 points or 0.66 per cent to start the session at 76,657.02, the Nifty opened with a jump of 37.45 points to 23,910.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,152.86 and the Nifty 50 at 23,873.45. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 46.75 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 29.26 points or 0.32 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,279.87.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Asian Paints were the gainers, with Bajaj Finserv leading the pack by gaining 2.56 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Eternal was the only loser, falling 0.18 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,843 stocks advancing against 774 stocks declining on the NSE. 105 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong start today as it opened with a gain of 133 points at 24,065.50, compared to the previous close of 23,932.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned seller on Thursday and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,345.87 crore on September 3, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 4,977.46 crore.

"Domestic market internals also remain constructive. Foreign institutional investors were modest net sellers on Thursday, largely reflecting position adjustments ahead of tonight's closely watched US employment report, while domestic institutions bought more than twice the amount sold by foreign investors, providing a firm underpinning to the market for a third consecutive session. On the commodity front, US natural gas inventories rose broadly in line with expectations, pointing to comfortable global supply conditions. While the direct impact on Indian equities is limited, the ample availability of gas globally is mildly positive for LNG-dependent sectors such as city gas distribution and fertilisers, as it helps keep LNG import costs benign. Brent crude, the key external variable for Indian markets, remains capped below the resistance zone highlighted in recent sessions, while the domestic backdrop remains supportive, underpinned by strong economic growth and a stable rupee," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks rebounded as regional market sentiment got a boost from the rally on Wall Street as a recent run-up in bond yields eased further and big technology companies rallied. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 737.52 points or 1.15 per cent to 64,952 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 529.69 points or 2.10 per cent. South Korea's Kospi gained 82.64 or 1.26 per cent, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 13.76 points or 0.35per cent.