Mahanagar Gas increases CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg, domestic PNG by Rs 1 per SCM, shares to be in focus

Shares of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which supplies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG), will be in focus during today's trading session after the company announced a price hike for both commodities. While MGL has increased the price of CNG by Rs 2 per kg, the price of PNG has been hiked by Rs 1 per SCM (standard cubic metre). The company has increased the prices, citing a rise in input costs due to the Middle East tensions. The new prices of CNG and PNG take effect at midnight on September 1.

"In view of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has resulted in a significant increase in input gas prices linked to international indices, MGL has announced a revision in the prices of CNG," the statement said.

MGL share price

The stock ended the last trading session amid market weakness. The counter closed at Rs 1,069, down Rs 22.60, or 2.07 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,091.60 on the BSE.

Around 13 lakh CNG vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Latur and Dharashiv in Maharashtra, and Chitradurga and Davangere in Karnataka depend on MGL's supply network.

CNG's new rate in Mumbai

Following the latest price hike by Mahanagar Gas Limited, CNG in Mumbai has risen to Rs 88 per kg. Previously, it was available at Rs 86 per kg. Similarly, the rate of piped natural gas (PNG), supplied through pipes for cooking in homes, has now risen to Rs 53 per SCM. Previously, it was Rs 52 per SCM.

CNG costlier by about Rs 4 in Delhi

Meanwhile, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased CNG prices by Rs 3.89 per kg on August 29, 2026. However, PNG prices remain unchanged here. After this increase, the price of CNG in Delhi has now become Rs 86.98 per kg. The new rate of CNG in Noida and Ghaziabad has become Rs 95.59 per kg.

CNG price in other cities

Following this increase, the new price of CNG in Meerut is now Rs 95.47 per kg. In Gurgaon or Gurugram, it now costs Rs 92.01 per kg. In Rewari, Haryana, the new price is Rs 91.59 per kg. In Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, the new CNG rate is Rs 95.47, and in Kanpur, it is Rs 98.31.