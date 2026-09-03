Jewellery stock ends trading session in green even as markets extends losing streak, here's why

Shares of PC Jeweller ended the trading session in the green even as benchmark equity indices extended their losing streak to a fourth consecutive day amid rising crude oil prices. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.49 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 76,152.86, the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 23,873.45. Despite this, the stock closed at Rs 10.54, with a gain of Rs 0.36 or 3.54 per cent from the previous close of Rs 10.18. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,234.90 crore. During the day, the scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 10.78 and an intraday low of Rs 10.18. The action in the stock comes as the firm shared details about clearing debt to one more bank.

Nears debt-free status

The Delhi-based Jewellery company said that it has cleared its outstanding debt to one more bank under a settlement agreement dated September 30, 2024.

"The company has now repaid all outstanding debt to 9 of the 14 consortium banks, with every repayment completed ahead of the scheduled due dates," it said in a regulatory filing before the market closing.

According to the company, it has discharged more than 96 per cent of the outstanding debt owed to the remaining five banks.

The company said it remains on track to clear the balance of less than 4 per cent owed to these banks and achieve debt-free status this month, a move it said would materially strengthen its balance sheet.

Q1 profit rises 37%

Earlier, the company reported a 37 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 221.88 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27. The net profit of the company stood at Rs 161.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 879.27 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 807.88 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

PC Jeweller has around 50 physical stores across 12 states.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high and low of Rs 15.38 and 7.45, respectively.

According to BSE Analytics, it has gained 299.24 per cent in five years and 296.24 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 22.27 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 13.21 per cent, compared to a correction of 7.56 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)