Gold continues to fall on MCX, silver down by Rs 1,900 per kg | Check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures continued to fall on Friday, September 04, 2026, amid selling pressure as COMEX Gold traded on a weak note, pulling back after a sharp two-session high. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,300 or 0.83 per cent at Rs 1,57,075 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,55,775. However, it witnessed profit booking and fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,54,750, dropping Rs 1,025 or 0.65 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,54,999 with a drop of Rs 776.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were down by Rs 615 or 0.39 per cent to trade at Rs 1,56,860 per 10 grams in business turnover of 8003 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,41,106 against the previous close of Rs 2,42,349, a fall of Rs 1,243 or 0.51 per cent. It later touched the intraday low of Rs 2,40,420, a fall of Rs 1,929 or 0.79 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,40,612 with a drop of Rs 1,737 or 0.72 per cent.

"Indian gold and silver futures are seeing a measured correction rather than a breakdown. The active MCX gold contract was trading near Rs 1,55,091 per 10 grams on September 4, down 0.44 per cent. It had opened at Rs 1,57,075 before giving up the early gain. Silver was weaker, with the active December contract falling 0.62 per cent to about Rs 2,40,850 per kg," said Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.59 per cent to approximately USD 4,478.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 4,468.43per ounce, up by USD 24.22 or 0.54 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,56,810 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,43,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,56,660 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,43,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,56,660 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,43,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,56,660 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,43,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,55,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)