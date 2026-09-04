Share Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE open or closed today for Krishna Janmashtami 2026? Check details

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every year on Ashtami Tithi, i.e., the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. It is believed that Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, incarnated on this day. Therefore, Janmashtami is being celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2026, this year. On this day, people worship Lord Krishna according to prescribed rituals and extend greetings to their loved ones. Despite this, the stock markets are open for usual trading today. This is because Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is not included in the BSE and NSE stock market holiday calendar for 2026. This means investors can buy and sell stocks and derivatives as usual.

Similarly, trading will continue on MCX as well. Both morning and evening trading sessions will be open on MCX.

Stock Market Holidays 2026

According to the list of holidays shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), there are several trading holidays in the remaining months of the year. The markets will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026.

After that, the market will be closed on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, and Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10. At the same time, the stock market will also remain closed on Prakash Guruparva on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

Here's the full list of stock market holidays of 2026:

1 15-Jan-2026 Thursday Municipal Corporation Election - Maharashtra 2 26-Jan-2026 Monday Republic Day 3 03-Mar-2026 Tuesday Holi 4 26-Mar-2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami 5 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 6 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 7 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 8 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 9 28-May-2026 Thursday Bakri Id 10 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram 11 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 12 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 13 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 14 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 15 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 16 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the fourth straight session on Thursday as rising crude oil prices and losses in IT stocks weighed on investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.49 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 76,152.86. The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 23,873.45.

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