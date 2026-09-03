Sensex settles 417.49 points lower, Nifty below 23,900 amid selling in IT, FMCG stocks

After a mildly positive start, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the session in the red as elevated geopolitical risks kept investors cautious. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 417.49 points, or 0.55 per cent, lower at 76,152.86. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 76,924.48 and a low of 76,152.86, gyrating 771.62 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended with a fall of 41 points or 0.17 per cent and closed the session at 23,873.45. However, the broader market ended the session in the green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 16.09 points or 0.09 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index added 93.64 points or 1.02 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG dropped 0.85 per cent and 0.62 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Realty outperformed, gaining 2.58 per cent.

The Nifty opened on a firm note but gradually surrendered its gains as weak global cues and elevated geopolitical risks kept investors in a cautious, risk-off mood despite an improving domestic backdrop. Market performance remained mixed, with gains in financials and small-cap stocks offset by broad-based weakness in FMCG, pharmaceuticals, auto and IT. Hexaware Technologies emerged as one of the biggest drags, falling nearly 3% after the resignation of its CEO raised concerns over the company's near-term growth outlook," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers, with Axis Bank gaining 0.89 per cent today. On the flip side, Titan, Trent, ITC, M&M and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. Titan shares fell 2.17 per cent today.

Today, shares of 7 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 23 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 21 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies closed in the green, with gains, while the 29 other closed in the red.

Rupee trades stronger

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee remained strong at 94.48 against the dollar, supported by improved dollar liquidity as FCNR deposits of around USD 127 billion provide additional buffers to manage sharp currency movements and prevent a rapid fall in the rupee.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)