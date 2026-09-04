Logistics stock under Rs 50 jumps over 7% as markets rebound after 4-days of slump, check details

Shares of logistics solution provider Sindhu Trade Link are in action today as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply amid strong global cues after four days of sharp decline. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 531.88 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 76,684.74, the 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 78.25 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 23,951.70. Amid this, the stock opened in the red at Rs 23.76 against the previous close of Rs 24.01 on the BSE. But the counter gained amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 2.05 times and touched the intraday high of Rs 25.82, representing a gain of Rs 1.81 or 7.53 per cent from the previous close.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 25.20 with a gain of 4.96 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,885.66 crore.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 44.8. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 5.96 per cent over the period and has outperformed the sector by 3.58 per cent today. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 435.17 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 14.14 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has gained 26.74 per cent as against the fall of 10.02 per cent in the benchmark index.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 32.84, hit on September 18, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 17.72, touched on January 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,345.87 crore on Thursday. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,977.46 crore, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.49 points to close at 76,152.86, while the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 41 points to settle at 23,873.45, extending their losing streak to a fourth consecutive session.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)