Hy-Tech Engineers IPO listing: Strong debut, shares list at over 41 premium on NSE

Shares of Hy-Tech Engineers, a hydraulic fitting manufacturer, made a strong debut on the bourses on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. The stock listed at Rs 72 on the BSE, a premium of 35.85 per cent to the issue price of Rs 53. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 682.94 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading at Rs 75, a premium of 41.51 per cent over the issue price. Earlier, the public issue received strong investor participation. The Rs 135.73-crore initial public offering of Hy-Tech Engineers got subscribed 244.41 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it received bids for 4,43,49,70,542 shares against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer.

Ahead of the listing, Hy-Tech Engineers' unlisted shares were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 35. With an upper price band of Rs 53, the company's shares were expected to list at around Rs 88, reflecting a grey market premium of 66.04 per cent.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Listing

However, shares of pharma and biotech company Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd made a weak debut, listing at Rs 978.20 on the BSE, a discount of 0.99 from the issue price of Rs 988. The stock gained post-listing and briefly touched a high of Rs 1,021.95 before falling to an intraday low of Rs 962.35. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 971.25, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 6,166.34 crore.

Earlier, the issue was subscribed 71.26 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The IPO received bids for 93,52,49,700 shares against 1,31,24,929 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 172.03 times subscription. The portion meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 73.63 times, and the retail investor portion was subscribed 12.96 times.

Skyways Air Services IPO Listing

Shares of air freight forwarding and logistics firm Skyways Air Services made a tepid debut and listed at Rs 124.50, a discount of 9.78 per cent from the issue price of Rs 138. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 130.50, up 4.82 per cent from the listing price. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,901.09 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)