Shares of Raymond zoomed over 14%, defence and aerospace orders boost investors' confidence

Shares of Raymond Limited surged over 14 per cent today, even as benchmark indices traded rangebound. The counter opened in the green at Rs 677.65, a gain of Rs 10.55 or 1.58 per cent from the previous close of Rs 667.10 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 17.59 times, the stock jumped further to touch the intraday high of Rs 764.10, a gain of 14.54 per cent from the last closing price. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the counter is 320.40, touched on March 30, 2026. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 762.65 with a gain of 14.32 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,079.58 crore.

Raymond share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a strong return of 412.75 per cent in five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 78.44 per cent, compared to a correction of 10.04 per cent in the benchmark index.

Defence and aerospace orders

Raymond has been in fabric manufacturing since its inception. Following the demerger of the company's lifestyle and real estate businesses, Raymond has now become a more focused aerospace, precision technology, and automotive components platform. With the acquisition of Maini Precision Products Limited (MPPL), Raymond's engineering business has forayed into the sunrise sectors of Aerospace & Defence & EV components and caters to international as well as domestic markets.

Through JK Maini Global Aerospace, Raymond manufactures complex aircraft-engine components for more than 25 customers worldwide.

Aerospace revenue increased

Q1 FY27 aerospace revenue increased 40 per cent year on year to RS 123 crore, while EBITDA rose 25 per cent to Rs 26 crore. The reported margin remained a healthy 21.2 per cent despite deliberate R&D investment. More importantly, Raymond disclosed a Rs 5,960+ crore ten-year aerospace order book and a further Rs 1,632 crore active RFQ pipeline.

Meanwhile, Raymond has secured its first build-to-specification order from a leading defence-aerospace OEM for specialised onboard storage systems. It has also commenced mass production of precision components for a major defence customer and obtained formal audit approvals from key Indian defence and aerospace manufacturers. These are tangible steps from qualification to commercial production.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)