Budget 2019-20: All you need to know

Budget 2019-20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year budget for financial year 2019-20 on July 5. This will be the first budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government after securing a massive mandate in May. The Budget Session began on June 17 and will end on July 26.

Budget 2019-20 date:

On July 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Union Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament. The date of the Union Budget was decided in the first meeting of the Union Cabinet. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier on February 1, an interim budget was also presented before the Lok Sabha elections took place.

Budget 2019-20 Time:

The Budget 2019-20 is expected to be presented at 11 am. On February 1, Piyush Goyal had delivered the interim budget speech at the same time. It went on for 100 minutes. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will most likely begin presenting Budget 2019-20 around the same time.

Budget 2019-20: When and Where to watch

Budget 2019-20 will be presented on July 5. Not just India, but the world will be eager to know what the country has to offer in Budget 2019-20. India TV will live telecast Budget 2019-20 and get you minutest details of the day on indiatvnews.com. If you are not near a television set, you can catch the Live Streaming on your phones. Here is what you need to follow on Budget day:

