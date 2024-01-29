Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Growing Role of ETFs and Index Funds in Modern Portfolios

Are you an investor looking for strong and attractive investment options to strengthen your portfolio? Then, you should know about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds! Today, ETFs and index funds are some of the most popular investment tools.

You can accomplish your investment goals by adding these funds to your portfolio. The growing demand for index funds and exchange-traded funds over other investment alternatives is disrupting the financial asset management setting lately.

Using ETFs and Index Funds in your Investment Portfolio

Exchange-traded funds and index mutual funds have immense potential as investment options. Investors may use these passive fund options to diversify their portfolios and potentially maximise their wealth and return.

The best thing about the Bandhan index funds and exchange-traded funds is that they can act as an investment option to build and expand wealth in the long term. The chief reason for the growing role of ETFs and index funds in modern portfolios is that they are suitable for the diverse needs of investors.

These passive fund options are suitable investment options for novice and experienced individuals. These funds help generate index-linked returns for investors, making them a stable investment option.

Promising Nature of ETFs and Index Funds

In recent years, ETFs and index mutual funds have gained high traction among investors in India. Such investment tools are ideal, especially for investors who wish to tackle the inflation problem that may shrink their wealth. ETFs and index funds in India can allow investors to derive valuable returns over a long investment horizon. With time, exchange-traded and index funds will most likely capture a bigger space in investors' investment portfolios.

Benefits of ETFs and Index Funds

Both ETF and index fund investment options have succeeded in capturing the attention of all kinds of investors. Although they are fairly new, they offer many advantages for investors. The benefits of these passive investment options make them suitable for different kinds of investors.

Simple nature

You can invest in ETFs and index funds easily and simply. Investing in index funds in India is like investing in any other mutual fund. Similarly, deciding to invest in ETFs is like investing in a single security, although it combines a variety of securities. You may not face any hurdles or challenges while investing in these simple yet efficient investment options.

Cost factor

One of the primary benefits of investing in ETFs and index funds revolves around cost. Both are low-cost funds that allow investors to expand their wealth. While investing in an index fund, the expense ratios are usually lower. This is because index funds adopt a passive investment strategy; operational expenses are relatively lower.

Conclusion

In the contemporary financial asset management environment, exchange-traded and index funds may be suitable for investors. You can derive optimum value from your investment portfolio using these investment options. These funds can create a pathway for you to make well-informed investments that can generate favourable results in the long term.

By investing in ETFs and index funds, you can derive high value by accomplishing your financial objectives. These passive investment options’ unique features and attributes make them a suitable choice for different kinds of investors.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.