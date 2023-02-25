'It's time to topple Modi government': Lalu Prasad Yadav addresses Mahagathbandhan rally in Purnia | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lalu attacked Modi government at the rally

While addressing the Mahagathbandhan rally in Purnia, Bihar, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday asserted it's time to topple Modi government.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has to be wiped out from the country in 2024 and we must save Baba Saheb's constitution, he added.

"No one can break us (Mahagathbandhan) till we are one. We have to save the country. We have to save minorities' rights. This time BJP Government will lose. The Mahagathbandhan will win in Bihar. 2024 will show the strong win of our party," the RJD chief said.

Show strength by Mahagathbandhan, BJP in Bihar

BJP and the grand alliance heated political temperature in Bihar as both the warring sides held rallies on Saturday in an attempt to show of strength to set the tone for upcoming crucial Lok Sabha election.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Lauria under Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency in Bihar to strengthen the party activities.

On the other hand, the Grand Alliance countered Shah through a mega rally in Purnia where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Congress State President Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and other leaders of Grand Alliance were present.

'BJP doors closed forever for Nitish Kumar, enough of...,', says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (February 25) alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), after dumping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for realising his Prime Ministerial ambitions, which he keeps having "every three years".

Addressing a rally at Lauria in West Champaran district, the senior BJP leader claimed that the JD(U) supremo has agreed to make RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav the next chief minister and asserted that he should announce when he intends to do so.

Shah, who was speaking in Balmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, charged Kumar with plunging Bihar into 'jungle raj' for which the latter used to blame the previous Congress and RJD rule and that the BJP was now disgusted with the former ally's flip flops and its "doors are closed forever".

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, senior BJP leaders of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha, local MP, MLAs, and district BJP attended the meeting. Home Minister Amit Shah went Lauria Nandangarh, where Prince Siddhartha (Mahatma Buddha) shed his royal robes and went out searching for knowledge.

Mahagathbandhan attacks Modi government

On being asked if the Grand Alliance is holding a rally in Bihar on the same day to give a political message to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, "You have to first find out whose rally was first decided. Our rally was already fixed. The Home Minister is going to participate in a small rally, ours is a mega rally. This is a big difference. Amit Shah ji is the Home Minister of the country, he is free to go anywhere, but he is coming to Bihar. He has to answer two questions and one is special. After the Prime Minister spoke about the special state status of Bihar we will expect the Home Minister to speak on this issue and Bihar should get its right."

"My second question is that the Home Minister is the Home Minister of the country so he should make efforts so that his statement increases the social harmony of the country and not decrease it. I am sure that he will accept my request," the RJD MP added.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal chief spokesperson Madhaw Anand, while speaking to ANI about the Grand Alliance rally at Purnia, said, "The rally is to divert the attention of the people from the infighting going on between RJD and JDU. Through this rally, there will be neither progress of the public nor any welfare of the people. Just the fight going on inside RJD and JDU for CM's chair will intensify in the coming days."

"Through this rally, both RJD and JDU are trying to test their strength internally. It will be interesting to see how long Nitish Kumar can retain his chair and how long Tejashwi Yadav can distance himself from the magic chair," Anand added.

Notably, this would be Amit Shah's fourth trip to Bihar since the BJP and Janata Dal (U) ended their partnership and the JD(U) formed the Grand Alliance in the state last year in the month of August.

(With agencies inputs)

