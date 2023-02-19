'Handle Bihar first'- BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Nitish for his reducing BJP to 100-seat formula

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad takes a jibe at Nitish Kumar

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday hit back at Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar for his remark- a united Opposition can reduce the saffron party to 100-seat in Lok Sabha election 2024.

"What's wrong happened to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar? He isn't able to handle Bihar, the state is in trouble. There is chaos in his party (JD-U). Congress isn't giving him any lift. Is Nitish ji wants to become like Deve Gowda or Inder Kumar Gujral (former prime ministers)?" asks Prasad.

Nitish Kumar's surprise formula to reduce BJP to 100-seat

Kumar on Saturday once again emphasized on the strength of a united Opposition to take on the BJP in 2024 general elections saying if they (Opposition) come together then the saffron party won't be able to win more than 100 seats.

Speaking at the 11th General Convention of CPI-M in Patna, Nitish Kumar said, "I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats, but if they don't take my suggestion, you know what will happen."

Nitish Kumar further said that he is waiting for the Congress party to take a decision on whether to contest the 2024 elections together.

BJP's quick reaction

Taking a jibe at Kumar, BJP leader Giriraj Singh asked, will those who are lighting their lamp using borrowed oil be able to show a new day to India? He further said that Bihar did not develop for 17 years and Kumar has been looking for a solution for a month. The state has not recovered under his rule and is now looking for the Opposition's unity against the Prime Minister.

