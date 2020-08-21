Image Source : PTI Pollution control certificate compulsory for renewing motor insurance

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) on Friday and issued a new circular asking insurance provider to obtain a valid pollution control (PUC) certificate for the vehicle while renewing the vehicle's insurance.

Interestingly, in July 2018, the Supreme Court had first issued directions in this regard instructing all insurance companies to not issue an insurance policy for a vehicle unless the owner furnishes pollution under control certificate for it. Clearly, this order by the honorable Supreme Court was not complied with, thus necessitating the new order by IRDAI.

As per Times Now's report, In its circular addressed to all CEOs and CMDs of general insurance companies, the regulatory body noted, "Central pollution control board (CPCB) has raised concerns regarding the status of compliance of above direction of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in National Capital Region of Delhi (Delhi – NCR). Please ensure that the direction of the Supreme Court of India is followed scrupulously with special focus on compliance in the National Capital Region of Delhi (Delhi – NCR)."

The pollution under control certificate is meant to check the smoke a vehicle emits. The PUC test essentially seeks to determine if a vehicle's emission levels are indeed in compliance with those standards.

