Numerology Prediction: What is your personality trait according to your number and how to calculate it

Numerology Prediction: Numerology is the study of the symbolic meanings of numbers and their influence on one’s life. It can provide insights into an individual’s personality traits, likings and disliking, compatibility with other number people and the best suitable career. By simply knowing the personal number of a person, his/her personality traits can be predicted. Acharya Ravi Kumar Sardana, International Tarot Card Reader, Vastu Consultant and Astrologer shares how to calculate the personal number and what it means for your personality.
- Number 1– People born on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month
- Number 2– People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month
- Number 3– People born on 3, 12, 21 and 30 of any month
- Number 4– People born on 4, 13, 22 and 31 of any month
- Number 5– People born on 5, 14 and 23 of any month
- Number 6– People born on 6, 15 and 24 of any month
- Number 7– People born on 7, 16 and 25 of any month
- Number 8– People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month
- Number 9– People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month
Each number is influenced by some planet and accordingly they have different positive and negative personality traits.
Number 1 people
Positive traits –
- These people has leadership qualities
- They generally head or lead their team
- They are authoritative with full of creative ideas
- They have administrative qualities and are achiever
- Their career is priority for them rather than family
Negative traits –
- They cannot gel with everyone
- They are generally aggressive, egoist and impulsive
- They are headstrong, impatient and stubborn
Number 2 people
Positive Traits—
- They love peace and harmony
- They are generally kind hearted and appreciate relationship
- They are good team player, good friend and trustworthy
- They have good negotiation skill but very emotional
Negative Traits—
- They find it difficult in making quick decisions
- They are over emotional and sensitive
- They easily get hurt by criticism
- They don’t have trust on themselves and on others also
Number 3 people
Positive Traits
- They are very social and always become centre of attention in gatherings
- They are joyful and have positive outlook of life
- They are optimistic, expressive and good communicator
- They easily gel with others, feel and express emotions
Negative Traits—
- They are superficial, extravagant and selfish
- Fret out of small things and find fault with others
- Generally they have broken love affair and unforgiving nature
- They are time waster, careless and have lack of concentration
Number 4 people
Positive Traits
- These people are hard worker and attentive
- They are consistent and devoted to their task
- They are generally organized, punctual and sincere to their work
- They are attentive and well versed in security aspects
Negative Traits—
- These people are generally very restless, unhappy and inwardly disturbed
- They have low adaptability and hence can not change their mind quickly
- They are argumentative, indecisive and lazy
Number 5 people
Positive Traits—
- These people active, analytical and action taker
- They love change and travelling
- They are intuitive, opportunist and risk taker
- They want to live true to their desires
Negative Traits—
- They quickly get bored, impatient and impulsive
- They have craving for food, alcohol and sex
- They are victim of swing moods and think purposeless
- These people are irresponsible in satisfying sensual urges
Number 6 people
Positive Traits—
- These people are reliable, dependable and faithful
- They are optimistic and give their expressions with love
- They are stylish and love tour and travel
- They behave unselfishness and create positive energy around them
Negative Traits—
- They are manipulator and liar
- They are greedy and quickly get disappointed
- These people are over sensitive, over emotional and over possessive
- They live in false pride
Number 7 people
Positive Traits—
- These people are truth seeker and wonderful researcher
- They are intellectual and intuitive
- They can spot the liars
- These people create stronger systems in the fields of investigations, science and technology
Negative Traits—
- They are unbalanced, jealous and have unforgiving nature
- They are over stubborn
- These people are unpredictable
- These people are too much selfish
Number 8 people
Positive Traits—
- These people are disciplined, focused and hardworking
- They are good in finance management
- They have good physical stamina and athletic personality
- They enjoy the material life and share the same with others
Negative Traits—
- They are jealous and ego problem
- Their over expectations in luxury may create their downfall
- They have lac of humanity and are narrow minded
- At times they become corrupt and lawless
Number 9 people
Positive Traits—
- These people have good sense of humour
- They love to help others
- They are dedicated, responsible and caring partner
- They love art, movies, creativity and music
Negative Traits—
- They are headstrong and rigid
- At times they are vulgar
- Generally these people are aimless and confusing