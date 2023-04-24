Numerology Prediction: What is your personality trait according to your number and how to calculate it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is your personality trait according to your numerology and how to calculate it

Numerology Prediction: Numerology is the study of the symbolic meanings of numbers and their influence on one’s life. It can provide insights into an individual’s personality traits, likings and disliking, compatibility with other number people and the best suitable career. By simply knowing the personal number of a person, his/her personality traits can be predicted. Acharya Ravi Kumar Sardana, International Tarot Card Reader, Vastu Consultant and Astrologer shares how to calculate the personal number and what it means for your personality.

Number 1– People born on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month

Number 2– People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month

Number 3– People born on 3, 12, 21 and 30 of any month

Number 4– People born on 4, 13, 22 and 31 of any month

Number 5– People born on 5, 14 and 23 of any month

Number 6– People born on 6, 15 and 24 of any month

Number 7– People born on 7, 16 and 25 of any month

Number 8– People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month

Number 9– People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month

Each number is influenced by some planet and accordingly they have different positive and negative personality traits.

Number 1 people

Positive traits –

These people has leadership qualities

They generally head or lead their team

They are authoritative with full of creative ideas

They have administrative qualities and are achiever

Their career is priority for them rather than family

Negative traits –

They cannot gel with everyone

They are generally aggressive, egoist and impulsive

They are headstrong, impatient and stubborn

Number 2 people

Positive Traits—

They love peace and harmony

They are generally kind hearted and appreciate relationship

They are good team player, good friend and trustworthy

They have good negotiation skill but very emotional

Negative Traits—

They find it difficult in making quick decisions

They are over emotional and sensitive

They easily get hurt by criticism

They don’t have trust on themselves and on others also

Number 3 people

Positive Traits

They are very social and always become centre of attention in gatherings

They are joyful and have positive outlook of life

They are optimistic, expressive and good communicator

They easily gel with others, feel and express emotions

Negative Traits—

They are superficial, extravagant and selfish

Fret out of small things and find fault with others

Generally they have broken love affair and unforgiving nature

They are time waster, careless and have lack of concentration

Number 4 people

Positive Traits

These people are hard worker and attentive

They are consistent and devoted to their task

They are generally organized, punctual and sincere to their work

They are attentive and well versed in security aspects

Negative Traits—

These people are generally very restless, unhappy and inwardly disturbed

They have low adaptability and hence can not change their mind quickly

They are argumentative, indecisive and lazy

Number 5 people

Positive Traits—

These people active, analytical and action taker

They love change and travelling

They are intuitive, opportunist and risk taker

They want to live true to their desires

Negative Traits—

They quickly get bored, impatient and impulsive

They have craving for food, alcohol and sex

They are victim of swing moods and think purposeless

These people are irresponsible in satisfying sensual urges

Number 6 people

Positive Traits—

These people are reliable, dependable and faithful

They are optimistic and give their expressions with love

They are stylish and love tour and travel

They behave unselfishness and create positive energy around them

Negative Traits—

They are manipulator and liar

They are greedy and quickly get disappointed

These people are over sensitive, over emotional and over possessive

They live in false pride

Number 7 people

Positive Traits—

These people are truth seeker and wonderful researcher

They are intellectual and intuitive

They can spot the liars

These people create stronger systems in the fields of investigations, science and technology

Negative Traits—

They are unbalanced, jealous and have unforgiving nature

They are over stubborn

These people are unpredictable

These people are too much selfish

Number 8 people

Positive Traits—

These people are disciplined, focused and hardworking

They are good in finance management

They have good physical stamina and athletic personality

They enjoy the material life and share the same with others

Negative Traits—

They are jealous and ego problem

Their over expectations in luxury may create their downfall

They have lac of humanity and are narrow minded

At times they become corrupt and lawless

Number 9 people

Positive Traits—

These people have good sense of humour

They love to help others

They are dedicated, responsible and caring partner

They love art, movies, creativity and music

Negative Traits—

They are headstrong and rigid

At times they are vulgar

Generally these people are aimless and confusing

