Horoscope Today, November 20: Leo to meet an old friend; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023

Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023: Today is Ashtami Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and Monday. Ashtami Tithi will last till 3:17 pm tonight. Today is the day of Chhath Puja. Dhruva Yoga will last till 8:34 pm tonight. Also, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 9:26 pm tonight. Durgashtami fast will be observed today, also Bhadra will remain till 4:20 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of November 20 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Aries people, today will be a great day for you. At this time people will be very eager to hear and know the best ideas. Today, whatever you want to get people to agree, you can easily get them to agree. Control your tendency to assert your authority, it can affect your work. People of this zodiac sign may get some good news from someone close today. In terms of career, you may have more responsibilities than your capacity. Take any decision carefully. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates. You will remain happy throughout the day today due to some success in your life partner.

Taurus

Taurus people, today will be a happy day for you. Today you will be famous in your creative work and you will also get fame. Today you will make decisions based on your mind. But they will prove to be beneficial only in terms of money. If you face all the challenges faced today, you will be successful. But you have to give up laziness at this time to improve your future. Today you can discuss something with your lovemate and go for dinner together which will bring closerness in the relationship. Today suddenly there will be more profit in your business. You will also make up your mind to start a new business.

Gemini

Gemini people, today will be a good day for you. Today you may get good news for job. You may be called for an interview in a company. Today can be a great day for budding writers of this zodiac sign because your articles or your book can be published by a big publisher. Your career will now take on a completely new look. Today you can plan to buy land and property with your family. People who are in a relationship will share their thoughts with their partner, which will further increase their trust in you.

Cancer

People of Cancer zodiac sign, your day will be fine today. Today you will spend evening time with family. People of this zodiac sign who do business are expected to make financial profits today. But while making a deal, think before speaking, lest the deal gets canceled before it is done. People with this zodiac sign may get calls for jobs from a multinational company today. There are chances of people who are unemployed getting employment today. There will be happiness in married life. Your spouse will cooperate in your work.

Leo

Whatever work Leo people want to complete today will be completed easily. There will be a rush of people to congratulate on the completion of any important work. Today you can go to meet an old friend at his house where you will talk about personal problems. If you have had a dispute with a relative in the past, then today is a good day to improve relationships. Today your opponents will keep their distance from you. You can also go to the market to buy household items till evening. Your health is going to be excellent today. You will receive a gift from your lovemates today. There are chances for students to get success.

Virgo

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. The work which you have been thinking of completing for many days will be completed today with some help. Avoid giving opinions on anyone else's work today and also use correct language while talking to others. Today is a good day for people of this zodiac sign who are involved in social networking. You may also have to undertake a work-related journey. While going on a trip, do not forget to take your necessary items. You will have to be cautious about your health today. Lovemates can plan lunch in a good restaurant today.

Libra

Today your day will be happy. If you keep your mind calm while doing any work today, your work will be easily successful. If you hurry, everything will go wrong. Relationships may come for those of this zodiac sign who are unmarried today. Family members will plan your marriage. Those who are associated with the service sector, there are chances of their income increasing today. Today the workload in your company will be more, but it will be completed with the help of juniors. Lovemates can go on a long drive today. Any problem going on in the family will be solved today.

Scorpio

Today is a great day for you, Scorpio. The things for which you have been trying for a long time are going to be completed today. The efforts which you had considered futile on your part will be successful today. That is why celebrate with friends and family today, it is possible that they may have There is some good news to tell you too. If your career is not going as per your plan then it is better to consult your guru. Today will be a good day for studies for children of this zodiac sign. Will go to visit some religious place with the family.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people, today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today new ideas will come to your mind, you may start a new business, which will benefit you in the future. Today you will fulfill many responsibilities related to family. Today will be a good day for contractors of this zodiac sign, it is possible that you will get a new contract today. Due to this your financial condition will improve. Today you can compose a song or song for your lovemate or give them a framed picture. Today is a good day to bring sweetness to your relationship with your spouse. Children will concentrate on their studies today.

Capricorn

Capricorn: Today will be a normal day for you. Today will be spent travelling. This may be related to office work during travel. You may meet a distant relative during your journey. Which will make your mind happy. Today will be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac sign. You may receive a job email from some company. Today will be a good day for students. You may get some good news related to competitive exams. Today is a good day for lovemate. There will be stability in the economic sector today. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family today. Marital relationships will be full of sweetness today. Today your confusion will be less.

Aquarius

Today your day will be favorable for you. You will be inclined towards spirituality and may plan to visit a temple or organize some religious program. To attain happiness today, you need to bring some change in your nature. There will definitely be happiness in the house. Family-related problems will automatically go away today. Due to which you will feel happy. Today someone close to you will double your happiness. The opposing parties will try their best to harass you. Married people of this zodiac sign may get an auspicious marriage proposal. Will make a plan to buy some electronic items today.

Pisces

Today your luck will fully support you. You will work very well in your work field. You can also spend time with your parents or sisters and brothers. You may get a chance to do some new work in the office. Today is a good time to have fun with friends and have some entertainment. You can also plan to participate in social activities. The atmosphere of the house will be festive due to the arrival of the little guests in the house. Relatives will keep coming and going. Those working in another city will get a chance to meet their families today.

Read More Astrology News