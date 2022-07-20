Horoscope Today, July 21: Know lucky number and lucky colour for all zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Horoscope Today, July 21: Know lucky number and lucky colour

Horoscope Today, July 21: Will today be fruitful for the zodiac signs? Who will have profits from the business? Who will face complications and fights in their love life? Acharya Indu Prakash reveals how July 21 will be for you according to your zodiac sign. He also suggests what is your lucky number and lucky colour for the day so that you can make the best of today.

Aries

For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Taurus

The number 6 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Orange.

Gemini

For the people of the Gemini zodiac signs, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Cancer

For the people of the Cancer zodiac signs, Golden is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.

Leo

For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Purple is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Virgo

For the people of the Virgo zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 5 is their lucky number.

Libra

For the people of the Libra zodiac signs, Maroon is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Scorpio

For the people of the Scorpio zodiac signs, Yellow is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.

Sagittarius

For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac signs, Green is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Capricorn

For the people of the Capricorn zodiac signs, Silver is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.

Aquarius

For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Maroon is their lucky colour for today while 1 is their lucky number.

Pisces

For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Navy Blue is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.

