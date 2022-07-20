Thursday remedies: Get rid of financial, relationship and professional problems by following these steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Thursday remedies

Thursday remedies: July 21 is the Ashtami date of Shravan Krishna Paksha and Thursday (Guruwar) is the day. Ashtami date will remain till 8.13 am on 21st July, after that Navami date will start. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 12.20 pm in the afternoon. The foundation stone placed during Dhriti Yoga gives lifelong comforts. If the foundation stone of a house is laid in this yoga, then a person stays in that house and gets all the comforts and lives a blissful life. Along with this, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 2.17 pm. Ashwini Nakshatra is considered to be the first constellation out of the 27 constellations located in the sky.

On this day, for the attainment of different auspicious results, for the flow of many powers within you, for the fulfillment of any special wish related to your good health and for the attainment of long life, as well as for the growth of business, here are the steps you should follow as told by Acharya Indu Prakash.

If you have more household responsibilities, but due to financial problems you are not able to fulfill them properly, then on this day make prasad by roasting flour, adding sugar to it and also add pieces of banana to it. Now offer that prasad to God. After this, distribute the rest of the prasad among small children nearby. If you have a nephew or neice in the house, then definitely feed him Prasad. By doing this your financial side will be strong and you will be able to fulfill the responsibilities of your household.

To remove the troubles in your married life, on this day, go to the Shiva temple, wrap Mauli, ie Kalave together, seven times on Shiva and Mother Parvati, and keep in mind that while wrapping the thread seven times, do not break it in the middle. When you wrap the whole seven times, only then break the thread by hand. One more thing that after breaking the thread, do not tie knots in it, wrap it there like this and leave it. By doing this, the problems coming in your married life will soon go away and sweetness will come in your relationship.

If you want to improve your relationship with your father, then after bathing etc. on this day you should offer water to Suryadev and chant his mantra with folded hands. The mantra is as follows - 'Om Hraam Hreem Haunsah Suryay Namah.' By chanting this mantra of Suryadev 108 times, your relationship with your father will improve soon.

For the day-to-day, night-quadruple growth of your business, on this day in the evening, take five different colors of Rangoli, go to the Shiva temple and make a round flower-shaped Rangoli with those colors. Now light a lamp of ghee in the middle of this rangoli and meditate while giving blessings of Shiva with folded hands. By doing this, your business will grow double, night and quadruple.

If you want to establish your authority in a particular work, then take a clean banana leaf on this day. Now wash that leaf with water, make a swastika on it with vermilion and put some white sesame seeds on that leaf and offer it to the temple. By doing this you will be able to establish your authority in a particular work.

If you want to maintain harmony in the relationship with your child and do not want to let the spirit of quarrel come in your midst, then on this day, first of all, after taking bath etc., worship Lord Shiva methodically. Then distribute prasad of banana fruit among small children. Distribute prasad to at least 11 children and if possible distribute the prasad with the hands of your child. By doing this, harmony will remain in your relationship with the child and there will never be a feeling of quarrel between the two of you.

If your child is sick with eye defects, then on this day, take off the yellow lemon from the child's head six times clockwise and once anti-clockwise and throw it in running water. Also, go to a temple near the house in the evening and light a lamp of ghee and feed the dog with roti. By doing this your child's eyesight defect will be removed and his health will also be fine.

If your spouse's mind is very weak, then on this day you should wear Chandra Yantra to make them strong. If you want, you can take a moon yantra made of silver or you can make a yantra yourself using a pomegranate pen from Ashtagandha on bhojpatra, but if you do not have all these, then you can use a red pen on a white paper. Make a machine After making the yantra, after purifying it, it should be worshiped with proper method and chanting of Chandradev's mantra should be done on it. The mantra is - "Om Aim Hreem Somay Namah." The more mantras you chant, the more benefits you will get. At least you should chant 11 thousand mantras. The rest is up to you. In this way, wear the Chandra Yantra proved by chanting the mantra to your spouse, but if your spouse does not want to wear it, then ask them to keep it with them. By doing this the mind of your spouse will be strong and they will get success.

If all is going well in your friendship and you want it to continue like this always, then to strengthen the bond of your friendship, gift your friend something metal on this day. If you want, you can also gift them a wind chime made of metal. Doing this will make your friendship bond even stronger.

Also read: Mangla Gauri Vrat 2022: Know the dates of fast during Sawan and worship rituals to please Goddess

If you want to increase your wealth, then take a single coconut on this day after taking bath in the morning and keep it in your temple. Now worship God. Offer flowers to God first, offer bhog and then show them well incense-lamp. After worshiping the Lord, in the same way worship a single coconut. After worship, keep that lonely coconut in the temple itself. By taking these measures your wealth will increase.

Also read: Sawan Shivratri Vrat 2022: Is it on July 26 or 27? Know the correct date as per Hindu Panchang

Read More Astrology News