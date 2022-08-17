Horoscope Today, August 18: Know lucky number, colour for Leo, Libra, Pisces and all other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, August 18

Horoscope Today, August 18: Astrology plays a significant role in the life of people. Everyday the patterns of stars and movements of planets change which have a huge impact on our personal and professional lives. Sometimes it is in our favour and on some days it makes our life more challenging. Although we cannot control these astrological movements, we can definitely try to improve our conditions. With the knowledge of your zodiac sign, you can find out your lucky colour and lucky number which can help you make your days better. Know how you can make the most of this Thursday by following your favorable number and colour.

Aries

For the people of the Aries zodiac signs, Black is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Taurus

The number 6 is lucky today for the Taurus people. Their lucky colour is Red.

Gemini

For the people of the Gemini zodiac sign, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.

Cancer

For the people of the Cancer zodiac sign, White is their lucky colour for today while 8 is their lucky number.

Leo

For the people of the Leo zodiac signs, Red is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Virgo

For the people of the Virgo zodiac sign, Green is their lucky colour for today while 4 is their lucky number.

Libra

For the people of the Libra zodiac sign, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 3 is their lucky number.

Scorpio

For the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign, Black is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

Sagittarius

For the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign, Red is their lucky colour for today while 8 is their lucky number.

Capricorn

For the people of the Capricorn zodiac sign, White is their lucky colour for today while 7 is their lucky number.

Aquarius

For the people of the Aquarius zodiac signs, Pink is their lucky colour for today while 9 is their lucky number.

Pisces

For the people of the Pisces zodiac signs, Grey is their lucky colour for today while 2 is their lucky number.

