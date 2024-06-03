Horoscope Today, June 4: Capricorn to get success in politics; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, June 4: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, June 4, 2024: Today is Trayodashi Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 10.02 pm tonight. Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 10.37 pm tonight. Also, the Bhaum Pradosh fast will be observed today. Apart from this, the fast of the monthly Shivratri will also be observed today. Also, today is the second Bada Mangal of Jyeshtha month. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of June 4, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be your day happy. Today you should be ready to compromise and cooperate on a big matter. The work that has been pending for many days will be completed today. With patience, all your work will be seen getting done today. Today there will be changes in many important works. Luck will favour you in this situation. Before investing, definitely take the opinion of your elders. The day will be good for teachers. There are chances of your promotion. Today is going to be favourable for students. Health will remain good today.

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get the support of your spouse in some household work, which will help you in completing the work soon. Avoid taking the opinion of others in office work, it will be better to take help of a loved one in work, then the work will be completed easily. Your hard work will fill the colours of success in your life today. Today sweetness will increase in family relationships. Today you are expected to get benefits from different sources. Today is going to be a good day for my loved one.

Gemini

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You can get some important news. Today you can win in court cases. Today there will be an increase in respect in society. Today there can be success in business and promotion in jobs. Today you will be appreciated in the social field. Today you will get the support of a friend in your work. Your financial condition will be better than before. Today is going to be a good day for students. Your spouse will fulfill the promise made earlier today, this will make you happy.

Cancer

Today will be a better day for you. Any item that you lost will be found suddenly today. Today you will benefit from investment. People of this zodiac sign can get a gift from their spouse today, which will increase the sweetness in your relationship. Today try to understand others well, this will benefit you. Today a friend can ask you for help. You will be successful in solving the problems that come in front of you. Today you will win in legal matters. People looking for employment are likely to get employment today.

Leo

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your financial condition will remain strong. Today you will wave the flag of success in your work. Today you will feel mentally and physically fit. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, then buy it. There are chances of you getting profit in business today. You may meet old friends today. Today seems to be a good day for the lovemate of this zodiac. Today you will go to a temple with your family to visit God.

Virgo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your inclination will be more toward creative work. Today is an auspicious day to buy a new property. You will go to the market with your spouse to buy household appliances for home decoration. Help others thoughtfully today. Today your health will be much better than before. Today you will be interested in spirituality. Today your colleagues will help you with work. Today you may have to go to another city due to some office work. You will get acquainted with political people.

Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your attempt to complete a task will be successful. Today you will get good news from family members and your self-esteem will increase. Financially, this will be a time for you to be cautious. There is a possibility of an increase in your expenses. Today, you may get help from a special person. You will go out for dinner with a friend at night. People working away from home will get a chance to meet their family members today. Lovemates will plan to go somewhere.

Scorpio

Today is a lucky day. Today will start with good thoughts. Today will be beneficial for those who are involved in the soil business. Today you will gain money due to hard work and behaviour. The opposition will keep its distance from you today. People of this zodiac will benefit from family happiness and peace today. Today you will spend most of your time with your parents. There will be opportunities to gain money from different sources. Try to complete the work with simplicity, then the work will definitely be completed.

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today, due to good morale, your work will move forward at a good pace. There are chances of change in business today. Your creativity in the office will be better than before. Today luck will fully support you. You will discuss with your brother to complete some household work. Today is an auspicious day to buy electronic goods. Keep your valuables safe today. Today you will get a gift from your lovemate, which will keep you happy throughout the day.

Capricorn

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today you will get new opportunities to expand your business. Today you will be interested in educational activities. Today you will be successful in politics. You will get the benefits of investments made earlier. People of this zodiac sign will get a lot of love from their spouse today, they will plan to visit a religious place with their spouse. Today you will get success according to your hard work. Financial conditions will become strong due to getting new sources of income. You will discuss with a friend how to improve your career.

Aquarius

Today will bring new happiness to your life. You will be more inclined towards spirituality. You will go to a temple with your parents. Due to some important work, the plan made for entertainment may get postponed today. You will spend more time at home today. Problems related to money will end today. You will take advice from an experienced person to expand your business. Today is going to be a good day for the students of this zodiac sign. If you are going for an interview, then do not let your confidence decrease.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. You are going to be successful in your field of work. Today you are going to get benefits related to your career. You will get help from a friend in completing important tasks. Today mutual harmony with each other in the family will improve. Today opponents can try to harm you, so keep your distance from them as much as possible. Today your interest in social work will increase, do your work carefully today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

