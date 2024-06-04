Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh's 175 Assembly seats will begin at 8 am today (June 4). The state witnesses a fierce battle among the ruling YSR Congress Party led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc and the NDA coalition comprising the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP). In the previous 2019 elections, YSRCP clinched a significant victory with 151 seats, while TDP secured 23 and JSP won one. The unfolding results hold the key to whether the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance can thwart YSRCP's bid for a clean sweep in Andhra Pradesh.