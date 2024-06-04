Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
  Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: All eyes are on the BJP as they aim to make significant inroads in the South. Stay tuned for updates on leading and trailing candidates across all 175 constituencies.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Amravati Updated on: June 04, 2024 7:21 IST
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh's 175 Assembly seats will begin at 8 am today (June 4). The state witnesses a fierce battle among the ruling YSR Congress Party led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc and the NDA coalition comprising the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP). In the previous 2019 elections, YSRCP clinched a significant victory with 151 seats, while TDP secured 23 and JSP won one. The unfolding results hold the key to whether the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance can thwart YSRCP's bid for a clean sweep in Andhra Pradesh. 

 

Live updates :Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 04, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    443 postal ballot tables for Parliamentary constituencies, 557 for assembly constituencies

    There are 443 postal ballot tables for Parliamentary constituencies and 557 for assembly constituencies.

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Andhra Pradesh polling percentage in 2024

    Andhra Pradesh recorded 80.66 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. It was 80.39 per cent in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2019.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections held in single phase

    All 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh voted on May 13 along with the first phase of Odisha (28 constituencies). 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and another 7 for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The term of the present Andhra Pradesh Assembly is from June 12, 2019, to June 11, 2024.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in Andhra Pradesh in the 2019 elections?

    In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election, the YSRCP emerged victorious with a massive 151 seats and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. The incumbent TDP managed to win just 23 seats. The JSP won a single seat while neither the BJP nor the Congress couldn't open their account. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Election, the TDP had an alliance with the BJP and together they won 106 seats (TDP 102 and BJP 4) while the YSRCP managed to get 67 seats.    

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Key constituencies in Andhra Pradesh

    Pulivendula, Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri, Hindupur, Vijayawada West, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Tekkali, Gajuwaka, Undi, Gannavaram (Krishna), Atmakur, Proddatur and Jammalamadugu are some of the key Assembly constituencies are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Key candidates in Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Pawan Kalyan (JSP), Killi Kruparani (Congress), Dharmana Prasada Rao (YSRCP), Dharmana Krishna Das (YSRCP), Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (YSRCP), Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (BJP), Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (TDP), Chintamaneni Prabhakar (TDP), YS Chowdary (BJP), Nadendla Manohar (JSP), Kanna Lakshminarayana (TDP), Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP), Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (YSRCP), Nandamuri Balakrishna (TDP), Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy (TDP), Nara Lokesh (TDP) and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (YSRCP) are some of the key candidates in Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Main parties in Andhra Pradesh

    The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu are the two major political players in Andhra Pradesh. The Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP are in alliance with the TDP. The Congress led by YS Sharmila, the sister of CM Jagan Reddy, contested with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Lok Sabha elections to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections will begin at 8 am today (June 4) along with the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 

