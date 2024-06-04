Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election, the YSRCP emerged victorious with a massive 151 seats and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. The incumbent TDP managed to win just 23 seats. The JSP won a single seat while neither the BJP nor the Congress couldn't open their account. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Election, the TDP had an alliance with the BJP and together they won 106 seats (TDP 102 and BJP 4) while the YSRCP managed to get 67 seats.