The Tourist to Maleficent: 6 career-defining films of Angelina Jolie | Birthday Special

American actress, filmmaker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Hollywood. Be it Lara Croft, Mr. & Mrs. Smith or Eternals, the actress has carved a niche in the industry with her brilliant acting skills. On the occasion of her 49th birthday, let's take a look at few of her popular films.

1. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is the story of a husband and wife who struggle to keep their marriage alive until they realise they are both secretley working as assasssins. Now their respective assignments require them to kill each others. The film stas Adam Brody, Vince Vaughn, Brad Pitt and Simon Kinberg.

2. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is the story of Lara Croft, an adventurer, embarks on a journey to find an artefact that possesses the ability to control time. A secret society wants to lay its hands on the relic for its own immoral purposes. The film stars Jon Voight, Daniel Craig, Chris Barrie, Iain Glen and Noah Taylor among others.

3. The Eternals

The Eternals is the story of a race of immortal beigns with superhuman powers who have secretley lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite t battle the evil Deviants. The film stars kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, Richard Maddena and Harry Styles.

4. The Tourist

The Tourist is the story of Frank, an American tourist, is visiting Italy to deal with a recent heartbreak. Elise sits next to him on a train going to Venice and convinces him that he is her lover who is wanted by the police. The film stars Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany, Rufus Sewell and Steven Berkoff among others.

5. Salt

Salt is the story of CIA agent Evelyn Salt's life takes an ugly turn when she is accused of planning the assassination of the Russian president. However, she flees and sets out to prove her innocence. The film stars Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejofor, Cassidy Hinkle and August Deihl among others.

6. Maleficent

Maleficent, a kind-hearted fairy who changed after her lover Stefan deceived her, places a curse on his daughter Aurora. But soon she realizes that only Aurora can bring peace to the troubled country. The film stars Elle Fanning, Sam Ritey, Vivenne Jolie Pitt, Juno Temple and Ella Purnell among others.

